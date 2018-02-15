Happier Times: Jodie Sweetin Finds New Love After Breaking Off Engagement!

6 of 7

"Who builds you up and never makes you feel small. Who supports your dreams and hopes and desires, and also has those of their own. Who doesn’t put a price tag on your love. Who holds your hand when you’re scared and doesn’t run away. Who loves you, not in spite of your weirdness, but because of it. Who makes you a priority in their life, no matter what. Who doesn’t hold you hostage with their love, but whose side you don’t want to leave because you’re happier when you’re with them. Who makes you get shy when they look at you, because the rest of the world stops. That’s the kind of love we all deserve. Anything less isn’t worth it,” the captioned finished.