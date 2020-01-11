Photo credit: Joe Giudice Instagram

The insider continued “Joe has been out on a few dates, Teres has not. She has been too busy with the girls, with work obligations and taking care of her father. She is happy for Joe. They have been very friendly with one another and are very supportive of each other’s happiness. They still love one another, but as Teresa toldon the Watch What Happens Live special, they are separated by the Atlantic Ocean. Neither is interested in a long-distance relationship.”