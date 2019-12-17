Photo credit: shutterstock

In the WWHL special that aired in October, the cookbook author said, "Do I feel like he was faithful? No. You were photographed with women also." Joe shot back, "That’s why it made it okay for you?" Andy pushed for clarification on whether each of them had stayed faithful in their marriage. "Joe, were you faithful to Teresa while she was in jail?" her asked. "I was actually, yeah," Joe responded. "Teresa, have you been faithful to Joe while he was away?" Andy asked, but before she could answer, Joe interjected. "I don’t know, I don’t think so," he admitted.





























