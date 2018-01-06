REALITY TV
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

joe gorga teresa giudice restaurant closing pp View Gallery
That Was Fast

Joe Gorga & Teresa Giudice’s Family Restaurant Closing After Less Than A Year

January 6, 2018 11:47AM

The 'RHONJ' siblings opened the pizza and pasta joint in honor of their late mother.

Joe Gorga and Teresa Giudice’s family restaurant Gorga’s Homemade Pasta & Pizza is closing its doors after less than a year! However, don’t count the Real Housewives of New Jersey family out just yet. According to the family’s lawyer, the siblings aren’t saying good bye forever, but are just looking for a bigger space!

Joe Gorga & Teresa Giudice’s Family Restaurant Closing After Less Than A Year

Back to intro
1/6
“They are in the process of closing down their current location and seeking a larger location,” the siblings’ lawyer James J. Leonard told Page Six.
“Their focus is getting a bigger flagship restaurant in New Jersey and then expanding,” he explained, adding that the family was also “seeking different management” to run the restaurant.
James said the reopening of the restaurant would be a “family affair” and that Teresa “would be receptive to taking a more expansive role.”
Although Teresa is portrayed as being heavily involved in the restaurant on RHONJ, an insider told Page Six that was "more for the cameras than anything else." “She has not been involved with whatever has happened since filming,” the insider told the site. “Teresa had in essence no involvement in the running or managing of the restaurant.”
As fans of the show know, Joe’s wife Melissa was less than thrilled when he purchased the restaurant without telling her. Joe opened the restaurant in honor of his late mother Antonia, who died last March.
Do you think Joe and Teresa will open a bigger and better Gorga’s Homemade Pasta & Pizza or is this the end of their restaurant venture? Sound off in the comments below!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in REALITY TV

Exclusive
Olivia Munn & Chris Pratt Are Secretly Dating!
NEWS
'WAGS: Atlanta' Star Brandi Rhodes Tells All About What Fans Can Expect From Her
REALITY TV
Baby Ariel Reveals 3 Secrets To Becoming A Musical-ly Star
NEWS
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding: 5 Things You Need To Know
NEWS
Wedding Bells! 3 Shocking Updates On Your Favorite Celebrity Couples
NEWS
3 Hollywood Stars Who Always Fall For Mr. Wrong
NEWS
TBT! The Best Kardashian Christmas Cards Of All Time
NEWS
Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, & Taylor Swift: Who's Been Naughty & Nice?
NEWS
'Ladies Of London' Star Caroline Fleming Reveals How To Host A Hygge Dinner Party
LIVING
How To Get Carrie Underwood's Sexy Toned Legs: Her Trainer Shares 3 Easy Moves!
NEWS