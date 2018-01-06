Joe Gorga & Teresa Giudice’s Family Restaurant Closing After Less Than A Year

James J. Leonard told “They are in the process of closing down their current location and seeking a larger location,” the siblings’ lawyertold Page Six

“Their focus is getting a bigger flagship restaurant in New Jersey and then expanding,” he explained, adding that the family was also “seeking different management” to run the restaurant.

James said the reopening of the restaurant would be a “family affair” and that Teresa “would be receptive to taking a more expansive role.”

Although Teresa is portrayed as being heavily involved in the restaurant on RHONJ, an insider told Page Six that was "more for the cameras than anything else." “She has not been involved with whatever has happened since filming,” the insider told the site. “Teresa had in essence no involvement in the running or managing of the restaurant.”

Melissa was less than thrilled when he purchased the restaurant without telling her. Joe opened the restaurant in honor of his late mother Antonia, who died last March.