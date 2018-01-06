That Was Fast
Joe Gorga & Teresa Giudice’s Family Restaurant Closing After Less Than A Year
The 'RHONJ' siblings opened the pizza and pasta joint in honor of their late mother.
Joe Gorga and Teresa Giudice’s family restaurant Gorga’s Homemade Pasta & Pizza is closing its doors after less than a year! However, don’t count the Real Housewives of New Jersey family out just yet. According to the family’s lawyer, the siblings aren’t saying good bye forever, but are just looking for a bigger space!
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!