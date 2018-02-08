COUPLES
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Over And Out?

‘Extreme Low’: John Cena Addresses Split Rumors With Fiancée Nikki Bella

February 8, 2018 10:37AM

The WWE wrestler opened up about the state of their relationship.

Rumors have swirled that there have been problems between WWE superstar couple John Cena and Nikki Bella for a couple of months now, ever since she revealed that they changed their wedding date.  Now, John has set the record straight on where the two of them are now, admitting that they have some work to do.  Click through for all the details. 

‘Extreme Low’: John Cena Addresses Split Rumors With Fiancée Nikki Bella

Back to intro
1/6
John cleared the rumors up while appearing on the Today show with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb on Wednesday.
The trailer for the upcoming season of Nikki’s show Total Divas hints that their wedding may be up in the air.  "I think in relationships, you have highs and lows, and that was an extreme low,'’ he said.  "You have two choices. You either jump ship and start a new relationship, or move forward and try to work through it. We're gonna move forward and try to work through it.”
During the trailer of the upcoming season, which also stars Nikki’s sister Brie, a tearful Nikki is showing saying "So we really want to call this off?”
When Gifford asked if the wedding between them was still on, Cena said "Like I said, I believe we both have some work to do, and we're genuinely trying our best to work through it, so I'm very happy to say that it's in a situation that we're working through.  We haven't yet jumped ship.”
The couple got engaged on April 2nd, 2017 during Wrestlemania 33.  Bella revealed back in November that they had to change the wedding date and venue due to scheduling problems, but since then, has not set an official date for when the wedding will take place.
Do you think John & Nikki will get married at all?  Sound off in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in COUPLES

Exclusive
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS