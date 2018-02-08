‘Extreme Low’: John Cena Addresses Split Rumors With Fiancée Nikki Bella

John cleared the rumors up while appearing on the Today show with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb on Wednesday.

trailer for the upcoming season of Nikki’s show Total Divas hints that their wedding may be up in the air. "I think in relationships, you have highs and lows, and that was an extreme low,'’ he said. "You have two choices. You either jump ship and start a new relationship, or move forward and try to work through it. We're gonna move forward and try to work through it.” Theof Nikki’s showhints that their wedding may be up in the air. "I think in relationships, you have highs and lows, and that was an extreme low,'’ he said. "You have two choices. You either jump ship and start a new relationship, or move forward and try to work through it. We're gonna move forward and try to work through it.”

During the trailer of the upcoming season, which also stars Nikki’s sister Brie, a tearful Nikki is showing saying "So we really want to call this off?”

When Gifford asked if the wedding between them was still on, Cena said "Like I said, I believe we both have some work to do, and we're genuinely trying our best to work through it, so I'm very happy to say that it's in a situation that we're working through. We haven't yet jumped ship.”

The couple got engaged on April 2nd, 2017 during Wrestlemania 33. Bella revealed back in November that they had to change the wedding date and venue due to scheduling problems, but since then, has not set an official date for when the wedding will take place.