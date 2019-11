Photo credit: Shutterstock

John revealed that laughter and music has a way of putting his family in a better mood. “I love seeing my kids discover music and playing on the piano with them. They make us laugh all the time. Luna has a sense of actual comedy. She is so much like Chrissy it’s uncanny. I guess that’s why we get along though.” He continued, “I love taking her to school and I’ll take her to lunch just the two of us a lot.”