Photo credit: Shutterstock

During a recent interview, John shared that his love for his wife grew after witnessing her IVF journey and postpartum depression . “[Parenthood] deepens your love for your partner because you see them in a different light going through, in our case, the trouble of actually having a kid,” he said during a conversation with PEOPLE . “Then Chrissy’s going through postpartum depression. You just see different sides of that person, and if you go through it and you learn from it and you come out the other end better for it, then it deepens and strengthens your relationship.”