According to Us Weekly , Caitlin had been staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Friday night but stepped out for the evening. When she returned, she discovered she’d been robbed.

Beverly Hills police confirmed to the mag that around $165,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from Caitlin’s hotel room, including several borrowed pieces of jewelry from jewelry designer Neil Lane.

Despite the hefty robbery, an insider claims Neil will still lend John’s fiancé more jewels for her wedding day. “John’s a lucky guy. Neil and John are super close friends and John is not going to have to go into his pockets and pay anything,” the source told Us.

“Neil will provide him with more jewelry and beautiful diamonds and this won’t set things back for the wedding at all,” the insider added.