Mullet Madness

But… Why? John Travolta Unveils Possibly The Worst Haircut In History!

February 27, 2018 12:45PM

The 'Grease' star may need to make a trip to the barbershop ASAP.

John Travolta was just spotted looking completely unrecognizable with a haircut that could only be described as unfortunate.  What would possess him to don such a do, and what does former Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst have to do with this radical look?  Click through for all the details.

But… Why? John Travolta Unveils Possibly The Worst Haircut In History!

John’s hairstyles have primarily helped him keep his Hollywood hunk status over the past forty years, most recently sporting a dapper look after leaving a Lady Gaga party in Hollywood.
This new haircut, however, is a big head scratcher, but it definitely isn't something he’ll be rocking in his personal life!  
His grey mullet is for an upcoming film he’s starring in called Moose.  He was spotted on set of the movie this week in Birmingham, Alabama.
Moose is directed by Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst, where John plays a rabid film fan who stalks his favorite action hero and attempts to destroy his life.  The action hero in this case is played by Final Destination star Devon Sawa
The mullet, which was short up top and long in the back (with a grown out beard to match) definitely fit the role of the film as the outfit he was wearing was just as jarring as his haircut.  He rocked a bright blue military jacket and matching trousers with some yellow stripe detail.  Werk!
