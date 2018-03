The Biebs was seen stuffing his face when leaving the London West Hollywood Hotel earlier in the day after a lunch with friends. Then, he and his group piled into a caravan of limos to head to the next destination!

The birthday boy and his entourage went to the MB2 Raceway in Sylmar, California for some indoor go-kart racing. Justin was spotted hugging his mom, Patti Mallette, outside the venue. "Justin couldn't wait to hit the race track and let his adrenaline junkie side come out right away," an insider told E! News. "He was very into it and was going faster than anyone."

"He loved the challenge of racing his friends and he got very competitive about it," the source continued. "He was hooting and hollering having a great time. They all had a fun time and spent several hours at the track before leaving in limos and heading toward Beverly Hills." Justin disguised himself with a helmet as he left with his crew.

The "Sorry" singer then went on to enjoy a birthday dinner at Mastro's Steakhouse. He dressed down, wearing a gray hoodie and red sweats.