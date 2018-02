Selena and Justin flew to the Caribbean island to attend the wedding of Justin’s dad, Jeremy Bieber, who wed his longtime girlfriend Chelsey Rebelo. The two said “I do” on Monday.

Prior to arriving in Jamaica, Justin flew to Texas to pick up Selena so the two could fly down together.

The two hadn’t seen each since Valentine’s Day. “They had been apart for a couple of days and seemed happy to be reunited,” an insider told People mag.

Justin and Selena have been trying to keep their relationship low-key since they reunited last October. The two have been spotted attending church together and going out to eat.