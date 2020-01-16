Justin Bieber knows how to put on a performance worth remembering. On Wednesday, January 15, the Purpose singer attended a nighttime service at his church, Churchome, where he performed several Gospel tunes with the choir.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Justin Bieber knows how to put on a performance worth remembering. On Wednesday, January 15, the Purpose singer attended a nighttime service at his church, Churchome, where he performed several Gospel tunes with the choir.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!