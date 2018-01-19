NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

justin bieber mom defends him selena gomez mom pp View Gallery
Clapping Back!

Justin Bieber’s Mom Defends Him Against Selena Gomez’ Disapproving Mother: 'Your Heart Is Gold'

January 19, 2018 11:06AM

Mandy Teefey said she 'isn't happy' about her daughter's rekindled romance.

Justin Bieber’s mom Pattie Mallette has taken to Instagram to defend her son! After the pop star reunited with his ex Selena Gomez last year, Selena’s mom hasn’t kept quiet about her disapproval of the rekindled romance, even telling GossipCop that she’s “not happy” about the situation. And now, Justin’s mom is clapping back. Click through to read her post!

Justin Bieber’s Mom Defends Him Against Selena Gomez’ Disapproving Mother: 'Your Heart Is Gold'

Back to intro
1/7
“I’m so proud of the amazing young man you are, and the young man you are becoming,” Pattie began.
“None of us are perfect and never will be, (so we will always need patience and grace for each other), but your genuine growing relationship with Jesus is evident in the choices you are making daily and the good ‘fruit’ you bear,” Pattie continued.
“I admire your character and integrity. You are maturing beautifully and wise beyond your years,” Pattie praised.
“You are so funny that I find myself laughing out loud when I’m alone, remembering of something you said or did. And your heart is gold. I love you to the moon and back,” Pattie finished, before adding, “Ps. Did I mention I was proud of you?”
As OK! readers know, Justin and Selena began seeing each other again last year, soon after her split from The Weeknd. And her mom, Mandy, has been less than thrilled over her daughter’s decision but admits she can’t control Selena’s choices.
"She is 25 years old and knows what is at stake with her health,” she told GossipCop. "Selena is an adult and can make her own choices."
Read Justin’s mom’s post in full here. What do you think of Justin’s mom’s post? Sound off in the comments below.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
'WAGS: Atlanta' Star Brandi Rhodes Shares How To Travel In Style
STYLE
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS
Olivia Munn & Chris Pratt Are Secretly Dating!
NEWS