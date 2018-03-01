Justin Bieber's Most Naked Instagram Pics

Justin Bieber has been sharing XXX-rated photos long (hehe) before his nude photo scandal in Bora Bora! Click through to see some of his most naked pics from Instagram!
He captioned this photo: "Look," but we bet no one is looking at the view!
justin-bieber-01
Biebs’ shirtless pics began to multiply the more fit he got.
justin-bieber-02
What are you more jealous of here—Justin's six pack or his tropical vacation?
justin-bieber-041
That question we just asked about the abs or the tropical vacation clearly applies here, too.
justin-bieber-05
Who needs your face in the pic to get a good shot?
justin-bieber-18
This bubble bath photo from October of 2014 is equal parts funny and endearing.
justin-bieber-06
The two-handed selfie is one of our favorites, and apparently one of Justin's favorites, too.
justin-bieber-07
In case you were wondering, Justin Bieber even wears Calvin Klein underwear under his bathing suit.
justin-bieber-08
The slight lift of Justin's wifebeater garnered this mirror selfie almost one million Instagram likes.
justin-bieber-09
Ah yes, another gym shot. These are proving to be Justin's trademark!
justin-bieber-10
Why so serious, Biebs?
justin-bieber-selena-gomez-02
Justin deleted this sexy pic of himself and Selena shortly after he posted it, but what’s gone is certainly not forgotten in cyberspace!
justin-bieber-11
Justin leaves little to the imagination with this one!
justin-bieber-12
Before Calvin Klein became his undergarments of choice, Biebs made the Beliebers go crazy with this abs shot.
justin-bieber-17
This 2013 photo, taken from Justin’s hospital bed after he got rushed to a London ER for breathing problems, is now an infamous addition to the naked Bieber collection.
justin-bieber-14
Justin’s Instagram page is full of pics of him hanging out shirtless behind-the-scenes at his concerts. How can we get a backstage pass?!
justin-bieber-15
Mirror shot. Abs. The gym. This pic is such a stereotypical selfie (though we have no complaints!).
justin-bieber-selena-gomez-01
This 2011 gem of Justin And Selena is not as scandalous as it seems—both were rocking bathing suits and were not actually naked.
justin-bieber-16
Even before getting all those tattoos, Justin made the chest selfie his signature. Clearly we're okay with it! Which naked Instagram pic is the best one? Do you want Justin to post even more shirtless pictures? Tweet us @OKMagazine.
