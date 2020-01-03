Although Justin Bieber’s newest album doesn’t come out for another two months, that hasn’t stopped fans from mentally preparing for it! On Friday, January 3rd, the details surrounding the 25-year-old’s upcoming project was released.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Although Justin Bieber’s newest album doesn’t come out for another two months, that hasn’t stopped fans from mentally preparing for it! On Friday, January 3rd, the details surrounding the 25-year-old’s upcoming project was released.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!