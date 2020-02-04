Photo credit: Shutterstock

"I've abused my body in the past and now I'm just in the recovery process," he said. "I'm committed to getting better because I know ultimately being the best me is going to help me be the best husband, the best father, the best friend I can possibly be. And for all the fans that want to enjoy the music that I make. I can't do it if I'm not healthy, and I haven't been healthy for a long time."