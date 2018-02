Selena was spotted dressed casually in denim jeans and a gray hoodie while showing Justin support during his latest hockey game.

The beauty took a backseat and watched from the stands, and may have been a bit distracted from the game as she snapped selfies with a fan during the event.

She and Justin later left together in his Mercedes SUV. Of course, their relationship has been a major deal, especially after Selena and her mother reportedly got into an argument over the reunion.

In December, it was reported Mandy Teeley had to be hospitalized after realizing how serious Justin and Selena's relationship was . When she learned the two are in couples therapy, she panicked, and a welfare check was done at the request of a family member. Mandy was taken voluntarily to a hospital for treatment and released the same day.

Since then, she’s revealed she is “not happy," but added “Selena can live her life however she wants as long as she is happy, safe and healthy.”