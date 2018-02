“She doesn’t want to slip back to where she was ever,” said a source. “She always wants to be proactive… She’s had a lot going on the last few months and she wanted to clear her mind and thought this was the way to do it…She loved it. She will be back at some point during the year.”

Selena reportedly voluntarily checked herself into a New York City treatment facility that focuses on mental wellness and empowerment in January. “It’s about physical, mental wellness and clean eating. She was there for about two weeks but she was also in the city doing work,” added the insider. “She feels great.”

Justin Bieber. A source claimed that she kept her phone with her throughout her time in the NYC facility, and had the full support of the “Despacito” singer. Not only is Selena finally in a healthy place with herself, she is also in a good place with her on-again boyfriend . A source claimed that she kept her phone with her throughout her time in the NYC facility, and had the full support of the “Despacito” singer.

“[Justin] knew about it and was supportive, but the trip had nothing to do with him,” said the source. “It was all her decision. She feels great and is working on new music.”

As OK! readers’ know, the past few years have been tough for the singer as she underwent a kidney transplant in summer 2017, due to complications with lupus. And in October 2016 she checked herself into rehab to focus on her mental health , after canceling the remaining 34 shows of her Revival tour.