The 36-year-old asked fans, “I’m starting to watch This Is Us. Who watches it? Is it good?”

Mind you, the show, which follows the lives of two parents and their three children born on the same day as their father’s birthday, has won several awards.

So in a funny twist, Justin replied to Kim with a snarky reply. “I watch it. I think it’s worth a look.”

“If it were me,” he continued, “I would watch it from the beginning. A good time to start if you ask me. Not too along in the series yet enough episodes to binge if you feel. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry…#ThisIsUs.”

Plenty of people commented on the tweet exchange, with one user, @coinsasdence saying, “Who watches it? Ummm…only the entirety of the USA!” That sounds pretty accurate.