Justin Theroux Cancels His Appearance On 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' Following Divorce Announcement

February 20, 2018 11:19AM

The 46-year-old has split from Jennifer Aniston after nearly two years of marriage.

Justin Theroux cancelled a late night appearance at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for Tuesday, just days after it was revealed he and Jennifer Aniston split up after being married for two years and dating for seven. But while fans were shocked about their sudden break up, the two allegedly had a rocky marriage for a long time now.

Nothing made that more clear than Jennifer’s 49th birthday, which Justin didn’t even attend.
The two released a statement about their split through Jennifer’s publicist and said, “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”
The publicist continued, “Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”
According to RadarOnline, the two hardly even lived together during the course of their marriage.
“Justin spent most of his time in New York City without Jen,” the source said. “Jen tried the whole living in New York City thing with Justin. New York City just wasn’t ever going to be home for Jen,” said a source.
