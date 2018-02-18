Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s split may actually be just that, a split rather than a divorce.

While the couple tied the knot in front of their closest family and friends in 2015, it seems the two may not have filed the actual paperwork to be a married couple.

According to reports, no marriage license can be found in the Los Angeles County records dating all the way back to 2010.

While many celebrities have gotten confidential marriage licenses, according to the report, Jen and Justin did not get one in L.A. County.

It is possible that the former couple filed a marriage license in the other 57 counties in California. However, sources claim there have always been rumors that the two never legally wed.

Adding to the speculation, when Justin and Jen announced their split on February 15, they referred to it as a “separation,” rather than a divorce.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year,” they wrote in their joint statement.

“We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. … Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Jen and Justin called it quits after two and a half years of “marriage.”

