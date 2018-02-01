NEWS
Going All Out

Woah! Justin Timberlake Is Rehearsing 8-10 Hours A Day For Super Bowl Halftime Show!

February 1, 2018 11:47AM

Will Janet Jackson be joining him on stage yet again?

Justin Timberlake is pulling no punches regarding his second chance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Entertainment Tonight reported that the “Filthy” singer has been rehearsing 8-10 hours a day for his big performance on Sunday night! Click through for all the details.

Timberlake, who turned 37 on Wednesday, will be taking the stage during halftime at Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis where the New England Patriots will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Justin's week is major for another big reason, as his latest album, Man of the Woods, will be released on Friday, just two days before his 13-minute extravaganza performance.
He hasn’t let anything slip yet regarding what's in store for the halftime show on Sunday, but don’t rule out Janet Jackson making a cameo! Him and Janet performed together during the 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show, where the infamous “wardrobe malfunction” occurred right as the set ended.
“The door is wide open,” a source close to Jackson told ET. “If Justin or his team did reach out, Janet would perform with him again in a minute.” Interesting!
Will we be seeing his beautiful wife Jessica Biel and their son Silas cheering him on in the sidelines? The husband and wife team looked super adorable with one another earlier this month at a listening party for Man of the Woods, so no doubt she will be there with their adorable son as her hubby takes the big stage. 
Do you think Justin will bring Janet out for some much needed redemption? Sound off in the comments! 

