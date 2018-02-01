Going All Out
Woah! Justin Timberlake Is Rehearsing 8-10 Hours A Day For Super Bowl Halftime Show!
Will Janet Jackson be joining him on stage yet again?
Justin Timberlake is pulling no punches regarding his second chance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Entertainment Tonight reported that the “Filthy” singer has been rehearsing 8-10 hours a day for his big performance on Sunday night! Click through for all the details.
