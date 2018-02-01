Woah! Justin Timberlake Is Rehearsing 8-10 Hours A Day For Super Bowl Halftime Show!

Timberlake, who turned 37 on Wednesday, will be taking the stage during halftime at Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis where the New England Patriots will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Justin's week is major for another big reason, as his latest album, Man of the Woods, will be released on Friday, just two days before his 13-minute extravaganza performance.

Him and Janet performed together during the 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show, where the infamous "wardrobe malfunction" occurred right as the set ended. He hasn't let anything slip yet regarding what's in store for the halftime show on Sunday, but don't rule out Janet Jackson making a cameo!

“The door is wide open,” a source close to Jackson told ET. “If Justin or his team did reach out, Janet would perform with him again in a minute.” Interesting!

Will we be seeing his beautiful wife Jessica Biel and their son Silas cheering him on in the sidelines? The husband and wife team looked super adorable with one another earlier this month at a listening party for Man of the Woods, so no doubt she will be there with their adorable son as her hubby takes the big stage.