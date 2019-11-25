Justin Timberlake is heading back to work. Just several days after controversial photos surfaced of the singer holding hands with his Palmer costar, Alisha Wainwright, Justin got back to filming.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Justin Timberlake is heading back to work. Just several days after controversial photos surfaced of the singer holding hands with his Palmer costar, Alisha Wainwright, Justin got back to filming.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!