View Gallery
Look Away, Roger!

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Cozies Up To A Shirtless Mystery Man While Filming 'JS: Family Vacation' In Miami

January 29, 2018 13:02PM

The ‘Jersey Shore’ star let loose at the Palace Bar with roommate Deena Cortese.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley couldn’t keep her hands to herself while partying in Miami on Sunday! During filming of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the mom of two got awfully close to a shirtless mystery man at the Palace Bar, where she and co-star Deena Cortese ate, drank, and took in a drag queen show. Click through to see the raunchy pics!

1/10
Deena and Jenni were spotted as they arrived at the Palace Bar on Sunday. Jenni kept her look casual in camo sweats, a black crop top, and sneakers, while Deena embraced the Miami heat in pink shorts, an off-the-shoulder top, and black wedges.
The outing started off fairly tame for the Jersey Shore ladies. The wildest it got during brunch was their service from a topless waiter!
But soon, Deena and Jenni were invited to join in the bar’s drag queen show.
They were more than happy to oblige, and pulled out two stacks of singles!
Deena couldn’t keep from laughing as she got a lap dance.
Jenni soon cozied up to this shirtless mystery man.
He even snuck a kiss as she held onto his arm!
But the mom of two looked shocked by the dancer’s bold move! Jenni has been married to her husband Roger Mathews for over two years.
Deena and Jenni are in town with the rest of their Jersey Shore crew, including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, filming scenes for the month long Family Vacation reunion special.
Do you think Jenni expected to get a kiss from the mystery man? Sound off in the comments below!

Sound off in the comments below!

