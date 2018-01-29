Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Cozies Up To A Shirtless Mystery Man While Filming 'JS: Family Vacation' In Miami

Deena and Jenni were spotted as they arrived at the Palace Bar on Sunday. Jenni kept her look casual in camo sweats, a black crop top, and sneakers, while Deena embraced the Miami heat in pink shorts, an off-the-shoulder top, and black wedges.

The outing started off fairly tame for the Jersey Shore ladies. The wildest it got during brunch was their service from a topless waiter!

But soon, Deena and Jenni were invited to join in the bar’s drag queen show.

They were more than happy to oblige, and pulled out two stacks of singles!

Deena couldn’t keep from laughing as she got a lap dance.

Jenni soon cozied up to this shirtless mystery man.

He even snuck a kiss as she held onto his arm!

But the mom of two looked shocked by the dancer’s bold move! Jenni has been married to her husband Roger Mathews for over two years.