Look Away, Roger!
Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Cozies Up To A Shirtless Mystery Man While Filming 'JS: Family Vacation' In Miami
The ‘Jersey Shore’ star let loose at the Palace Bar with roommate Deena Cortese.
Jenni “JWoww” Farley couldn’t keep her hands to herself while partying in Miami on Sunday! During filming of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the mom of two got awfully close to a shirtless mystery man at the Palace Bar, where she and co-star Deena Cortese ate, drank, and took in a drag queen show. Click through to see the raunchy pics!
