The Jersey Shore crew has finally chosen a destination for their Family Vacation reboot!

After asking fans to pick the spot where the former roommates, including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, would reunite, MTV announced that they’ve chosen Miami for the Family Vacation special!

The cast revealed the news last night via Instagram.

“WELP! We back to Miami!!!! #JesusTakeTheWheel #JSFamilyVacation,” Snooki wrote alongside the announcement.

“Let’s do this,” said JWoww.

As fans of Jersey Shore know, the cast traveled to Miami in season two. It was the scene of the infamous letter Snooki and JWoww anonymously wrote to Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola detailing Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s bad behavior. It was also the era when Angelina Pivarnick was still around. Oh, good times.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, and Deena Cortese will also be on hand for the Miami reunion, but Sammi has chosen to opt out. And considering the location and the memories attached to it, it’s probably for the best.

Watch the trailer below!

What do you think of the cast reuniting in Miami? Sound off in the comments below!