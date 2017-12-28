Unlikely Allies
Kailyn Lowry & Chelsea Houska’s Dad SLAM Jenelle Evans For Dissing Baby Lux
The 'Teen Mom 2' star claims her castmate violated her own cease & desist letter!
Kailyn Lowry is fed up with Jenelle Evans! Just one month after Jenelle sent Kailyn a cease and desist letter, demanding that she stop posting articles about her and her family, Kailyn is accusing Jenelle of doing the exact same thing. After Jenelle posted an article questioning the paternity of Kail’s son Lux, Kail slammed her co-star for spreading the story. And she wasn’t alone — Chelsea Houska’s dad Randy took to Twitter to voice his support for Kail and blast Jenelle, too!
1/7
Sound off in the comments below!