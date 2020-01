Photo credit: INSTARImages

Kailynn and Brody announced their split on Friday, August 2, which came a little over a year after their intimate Indonesian wedding . At that time, a rep for Kaitlynn and Brody told People that the two had “decided to amicably separate.” The insider added that they “love and respect one another and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.” The insider also noted that the pair had been having “issues for years” and that shooting The Hills reboot was “not good for them.”