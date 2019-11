Photo credit: INSTARImages

The Hills: New Beginnings star said that as she traveled through Europe with Miley during their respective breakups, Kaitlynn fell for her. “I fell just as hard for her as I had the older man so many years before. It was that same familiar force of nature; I didn’t have to think about a thing or overanalyze. It just happened and it felt exactly right. Reflecting back on our three-year friendship, I realized I’d always been drawn to her in a way I wasn’t with other friends, but until that trip it had never crossed my mind to think of her in a romantic sense,” Kaitlynn wrote.