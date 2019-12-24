Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s baby girl, Blaze, is living her best life! On Monday, December 23, the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star shared an adorable picture of her daughter enjoying a day at the spa.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s baby girl, Blaze, is living her best life! On Monday, December 23, the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star shared an adorable picture of her daughter enjoying a day at the spa.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!