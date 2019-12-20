Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s baby girl Blaze has officially made her social media debut! On Friday, December 20, the Real Housewives Of Atlanta Star shared the first full photo of her newborn to Instagram.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s baby girl Blaze has officially made her social media debut! On Friday, December 20, the Real Housewives Of Atlanta Star shared the first full photo of her newborn to Instagram.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!