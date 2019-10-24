Although his Jesus Is King album is dropping on Friday, October 25, Kanye West already has something else up his sleeve. During a sit down with Zane Lowe, Kanye, 42, revealed that he has another album dropping this year.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Although his Jesus Is King album is dropping on Friday, October 25, Kanye West already has something else up his sleeve. During a sit down with Zane Lowe, Kanye, 42, revealed that he has another album dropping this year.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!