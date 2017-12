Kim posted this video on her Instagram story, showing off what her hubby got her for Christmas . “For one of my Christmas presents from Kanye he gives me this little box with a Disney Mickey toy, Apple headphones, Netflix, Amazon gift cards and Adidas socks,” the reality star said.

“But then I open the next box and it is stock to Amazon, where he got the gift card, stock to Netflix, stock to Apple where he got the headphones, Adidas stock and Disney stock,” the reality star continued.

The gift included 920 shares in the Walt Disney Company, valued at around $100,000, and 995 shares in Adidas.

The 37-year-old recently stopped by The Real Talk Show to chat about her holiday plans, where she revealed shopping for Kanye's gift was super hard for her! "It's not that he has everything, he doesn't like anything," she said. "So it's really hard."

But when asked what she got for him in the end, she responded "I feel like I'm in a phase of my life where material things aren't has important to me so I go for experiences. Like taking your friends on a trip to someplace."