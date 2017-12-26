REALITY TV
Kourtney's Boys

Awkward! Scott Disick And Younes Bendjima Both Attend The Kardashian Christmas Celebration

December 26, 2017 11:08AM

Click through our gallery to see inside the party and the details of their run-in.

by

The Kardashians do everything in style, including the holidays. So of course the family had to do something big for Christmas – and they did not disappoint! Kris Jenner threw a giant, star studded party on Christmas Eve and almost everyone in the family was in attendance, including Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex, Scott Disick, and her current boyfriend, Younes Bendjima – awkward! Click through our gallery for the details on their run-in and a look inside the fabulous event!

Kris Jenner turned her whole house into a winter wonderland for the party, and the Kardashian sisters shared snaps throughout the night showing off the magical event.
Pretty much everyone in the Kardashian/Jenner squad made an appearance, except for Rob, who was a no-show. Although pregnant Kylie Jenner wasn't seen in any snapchats, she confirmed via social media she did in fact attend the party! "People think you weren't there last night," Khloe Kardashian said on her snapchat on Christmas day. "I was!" the 20-year-old replied. "She's a secret little bunny," Khloe laughed before blowing a kiss.
Khloe, who just revealed she will be 6 months pregnant next week, showed off her growing baby bump during the event in a sparkling, diamond, pants-romper, paired with a fur coat. While her sister Kim wore a Kimono-like, white, sequined dress for the party.
But it wouldn't be a Kardashian party without drama! Fans were surprised to see Kourtney's baby daddy, Scott Disick, was at the party. Especially because Kourtney's new boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, was there too! Awkward!
Babyface and Toni Braxton hit the stage to perform Christmas tunes while the guests danced the night away. Among the other guests were Christina Aguilera and her daughter Summer Rain, Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky, Carole Bayer Sager, Colton Haynes and Jeff Latham.
Even Santa Claus made an appearance!
The family all gathered on Christmas day for more celebrations, and the whole crew got decked out in holiday jammies. Although Rob missed the Christmas Eve party, he was with the family on Christmas day, where he made a rare appearance on Khloe's snapchat.
