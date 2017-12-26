Awkward! Scott Disick And Younes Bendjima Both Attend The Kardashian Christmas Celebration

The Kardashians do everything in style, including the holidays. So of course the family had to do something big for Christmas – and they did not disappoint! Kris Jenner threw a giant, star studded party on Christmas Eve and almost everyone in the family was in attendance, including Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex, Scott Disick, and her current boyfriend, Younes Bendjima – awkward! Click through our gallery for the details on their run-in and a look inside the fabulous event!