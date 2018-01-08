Kanye West Sends An Email To Kim Kardashian Demanding She Stop Wearing Large Sunglasses

Kim Kardashian’s style has evolved drastically since being with Kanye West, and she’s been very open about how he’s constantly reinventing her look. Who can forget when he threw a ton of her shoes and clothes away during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians back in 2012 and even hired a stylist for her? She later admitted she “started crying” when he did that. But it was worth it. And Kanye continues to give her pointers, going as far as to send her emails about what items she needs to get rid of!