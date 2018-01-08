COUPLES
Kanye West Sends An Email To Kim Kardashian Demanding She Stop Wearing Large Sunglasses

January 8, 2018 14:26PM

The rapper always wants to make sure his wife as fashionable as ever.

Kim Kardashian’s style has evolved drastically since being with Kanye West, and she’s been very open about how he’s constantly reinventing her look. Who can forget when he threw a ton of her shoes and clothes away during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians back in 2012 and even hired a stylist for her? She later admitted she “started crying” when he did that. But it was worth it. And Kanye continues to give her pointers, going as far as to send her emails about what items she needs to get rid of!

Kanye West Sends An Email To Kim Kardashian Demanding She Stop Wearing Large Sunglasses

During an episode of the family’s show, Kim admitted, “[Kanye] sent me a whole email like, ‘You cannot wear big glasses anymore. It’s all about tiny little glasses.” At the time she was wearing small frames. “He sent me like, millions of ’90s photos with tiny little glasses like this.”
No wonder fans don’t see her with large sunglasses anymore. And Kanye was clearly onto something, as Vogue named micro-shades last summer’s biggest trend.
Everyone from Bella Hadid to Rihanna has sported the look. And of course Kim’s sisters Kendall and Kourtney hopped on board as well.
Kim’s spoken a number of times about how Kanye’s keen sense of style changed her outlook on fashion, previously telling CNN, “I really think that my relationship with my husband Kanye really changed everything. I mean, back in the day I thought I had the best style.”
She continued, “I look back at outfits and I’m, like, mortified… Before my husband and I started dating, he brought me [former Vogue Paris editor] Carine Roitfeld‘s coffee table book [Carine Roitfeld: Irreverent] and was like, ‘You should be studying this book, this is like the fashion bible.'”
