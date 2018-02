No one held on to a secret longer than 20-year-old Kylie who finally revealed her pregnancy (and her new baby girls!) in her video "To Our Daughter," which has garnered more than 28 million views and featured this pic of beauty mogul showing off her baby belly in a half top and shorts.

Khloe’s big black-and-white pregnancy snap on Instagram from back in December has now gone down in history as one of the most talked about after months of speculation. In less than two months, it’s garnered nearly a million likes.

Oldest sister Kourtney may have set the trend with this revealing pic of herself pregnant, which is posted side-by-side with a vintage snap of her mother Kris also nude. Both women merely covered their boobs with their palms. Best of all? Kourtney captioned the photos, “I got it from my Mama.”

Kourtney may be the first among the sisters to start the trend, but none of them hold a candle to Kim, who’s been known to break the Internet with naked selfies, including this pic of her in the buff sporting nothing but a baby bump.

Then there was this NSFW throwback pic Kourtney posted back in 2015, simply captioning it “TBT.”