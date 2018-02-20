NEWS
Transformation

The Kardashians’ Alternative Christmas Card Surfaces And It Looks Like THIS

February 20, 2018 16:27PM

The famous family looks completely different as their backup pic emerges.

Though their 2017 Christmas card was a huge success online, could you imagine what the Kardashians would have looked like had they gone with their original concept? Now, you won’t need to imagine it, since that alternative pic has now surfaced online—and it was WAY different from what they released last December. Click through to see it!

The Kardashians’ Alternative Christmas Card Surfaces And It Looks Like THIS

1/6
Kim and her sister Kourtney looked like they were ready for Halloween, not Christmas, in an alternative pic for their wildly successful holiday card.
It was quite different from the concept they actually went with: the clean-cut denim and white t-shirt look that was a huge success.
But despite its very gothic look, their online fans have actually praised it. One user wrote, “What happened with this photoshoot? I really loved the gothic vibes.”
And another user asked, “What made you originally go for a gothic vibe?”
There was so much interest online that Kim had to finally respond, writing, “It was too gothic for Christmas. It was my idea but then didn’t work out for a Christmas card."
What do you think of the Kardashians alternative Christmas card? Sound off in the comment section! 

