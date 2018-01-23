NEWS
Karlie Kloss Is Begging Taylor Swift To Be Back In Her Squad

January 23, 2018 14:16PM

The model is 'pretty upset' that their friendship isn't what it used to be.

What happened to the friendship between Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift? The former besties haven’t been seen hanging out recently, and Karlie sent social media into a frenzy when she captioned a video of herself “Swish, Swish” earlier this year. Considering that’s the name of a hit song by Taylor’s rival, Katy Perry, it seemed odd that Karlie would make that reference. Now, according to a source, Karlie is begging Taylor to be back in her squad!

“Taylor and Karlie were as close as can be and did everything together, but they barely see each other these days,” the insider told OK! exclusively.
The two were definitely very close, as they even appeared together on the cover of Vogue back in 2015. However, they reportedly were last spotted together in November 2016 during an outing in New York.
“It’s not like they’re fighting, but they seem to have drifted apart a lot recently. Taylor has been so busy with work and Joe [Alwyn], which is understandable, but Karlie really misses all their girl time.”
Taylor used to have a huge squad, which has certainly diminished over the years. Though she was friends with the Hadid sisters, Lily Aldridge, Serena Williams, and more, she hasn’t been seen with any of them recently.
And Karlie is quite sad about them not being the way they once were. “She’s pretty upset and hoping it’s just a phase that they’ll get over. Karlie would love nothing more than for their friendship to go back to how it used to be, and she’s planning to reach out to Taylor to talk about it if things don’t change soon,” the source said.
