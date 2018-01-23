OK! Exclusive
Karlie Kloss Is Begging Taylor Swift To Be Back In Her Squad
The model is 'pretty upset' that their friendship isn't what it used to be.
What happened to the friendship between Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift? The former besties haven’t been seen hanging out recently, and Karlie sent social media into a frenzy when she captioned a video of herself “Swish, Swish” earlier this year. Considering that’s the name of a hit song by Taylor’s rival, Katy Perry, it seemed odd that Karlie would make that reference. Now, according to a source, Karlie is begging Taylor to be back in her squad!
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!