Kat Von D is welcoming change into her life. In a lengthy-post shared to Instagram on Thursday, January 16, the 37-year-old explained why she’s stepping down from her makeup line, Kat Von D Beauty, after 12 years of being the CEO.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Kat Von D is welcoming change into her life. In a lengthy-post shared to Instagram on Thursday, January 16, the 37-year-old explained why she’s stepping down from her makeup line, Kat Von D Beauty, after 12 years of being the CEO.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!