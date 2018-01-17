BABIES
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

kate middleton baby due date april pp View Gallery
See The Pics!

Three Months To Go! Kate Middleton's Baby Bump Is More Visible Than Ever

January 17, 2018 13:46PM

The Duchess is due this April.

Kate Middleton has just three months to go before her April due date, meaning her baby bump is more visible than ever! While visiting the Great Ormond Street Hospital in London on Wednesday, the Duchess showed off her growing bump while greeting kids and their families at the hospital’s new Mittal Children’s Medical Center. Click through to see the adorable pics!

Three Months To Go! Kate Middleton's Baby Bump Is More Visible Than Ever

Back to intro
1/8
Kate was all smiles as she arrived at the hospital in a bright red Boden coat with ruffled sleeves and pockets.
Upon her arrival, Kate received a teddy bear from Ava, a nine-year-old patient at the hospital.
Inside the hospital, Kate met with patients and their families, including this adorable four-year-old boy who gave Kate a high five!
Kate also participated in art projects with some patients at the center.
Although Kate looked glamorous as always, she was missing one key feature during her visit to the hospital—her sapphire engagement ring! The Duchess left it at home in accordance with the hospital’s minimal jewelry policy, People reported.
During her visit, Kate helped open up the hospital’s new Mittal Children’s Medical Center. “It’s been wonderful to meet so many families and young people. I’ve been so inspired by their bravery and courage at such a difficult time,” Kate said during a short speech.
As OK! readers know, Kate’s April due date is right around the corner. Royal watchers are wondering if the Duchess is expecting a girl, especially after she wore a bright pink coat during a visit to Coventry University yesterday.
Do you think Kate is having a girl? Sound off in the comments below!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in BABIES

Exclusive
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS
Olivia Munn & Chris Pratt Are Secretly Dating!
NEWS
Baby Ariel Reveals 3 Secrets To Becoming A Musical-ly Star
NEWS