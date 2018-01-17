See The Pics!
Three Months To Go! Kate Middleton's Baby Bump Is More Visible Than Ever
The Duchess is due this April.
Kate Middleton has just three months to go before her April due date, meaning her baby bump is more visible than ever! While visiting the Great Ormond Street Hospital in London on Wednesday, the Duchess showed off her growing bump while greeting kids and their families at the hospital’s new Mittal Children’s Medical Center. Click through to see the adorable pics!
