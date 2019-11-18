Photo credit: INSTARImages

“I had just announced that I was pregnant and I thought then I was going to feel good and I didn’t,” Ashley revealed during a conversation with Taylor Hoit. “I just felt terrible. And that morning, actually,” Ashley said before she began crying. “That morning, I was like, ‘Get it together, Ashley, there’s other women out there that are going through the same thing as you — why don’t you have a dialogue?’”