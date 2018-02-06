COUPLES
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Major Moves!

Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Have Their Eyes On A Stunning $30 Million Townhouse

February 6, 2018 14:45PM

The two have been dating for several years now.

These two are living the good life! Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have been smiling big since making their first public appearance together at Clive Davis’ annual Pre-Grammy’s bash, after reportedly being together since 2013. And it turns out the two actually have their own love pad, though they are allegedly planning on getting a very expensive new place together.

Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Have Their Eyes On A Stunning $30 Million Townhouse

Back to intro
1/6
According to Heat magazine, the attractive duo has "been checking out properties close to Central Park, including a stunning $30 million townhouse with six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms."
But they have apparently been living together since 2017! Who knew?! The two have gone to very great lengths to hide their relationship as fans know. A source previously told OK! exclusively that the couple even opted to “hire look-alike models and use decoy cars and jets to divert the paparazzi every time" they got together.
Little did we know that Jamie was living in Katie's Manhattan apartment apparently for the past couple of months!

“Katie and Suri love having Jamie there, and she keeps saying she can’t understand why they didn’t do it ages ago," an insider told Heat. "Surie adores Jamie. He’s a great father figure for her. Jamie has put the smile back on Katie’s face – their relationship feels right.”
Jamie knows a thing or two about fatherhood, as he has two daughters of his own, Corinne and Annalise.
What are your thoughts on Jamie and Katie's relationship? Let us know in the comments section.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in COUPLES

ONE YEAR AGO, TODAY
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Make For An Adorable Family During Grocery Store Run
Gwen Stefani Blake Shelton Grocery Store Son Apollo Long