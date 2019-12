Photo credit: MEGA

RadarOnline.com reported in May 2019 that the “Roar” singer wants a “gigantic, elaborate wedding and wants it to be a huge production,” with a “massive guest list and a reception at a super fancy and expensive venue." Orlando, however, “wants a small and private wedding at a small venue and has even suggested a destination wedding. But he wants it to just be close friends and family.” Despite some road bumps along the way, the British actor said the couple is taking “baby steps” to get down the aisle.