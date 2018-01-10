COUPLES
Getting Ugly

Kelly Dodd’s Soon-To-Be Ex-Husband Michael Goes For Full Custody Of Their Daughter Jolie!

January 10, 2018 15:30PM

He claims her attention is elsewhere from parenting and lawyers up.

Things are getting really ugly for Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd and her soon-to-be ex-husband Michael.  After announcing that they were divorcing last summer, things have gotten much worse for them as he is now going for full custody of their 11-year-old daughter Jolie. Click through for all the nasty details. 

Kelly Dodd’s Soon-To-Be Ex-Husband Michael Goes For Full Custody Of Their Daughter Jolie!

The relationship drama between Kelly and Michael played out on RHOC, which spilled over when the cameras were off as she announced her divorce from him in September after multiple police incidents occurred at their house. 
Since that announcement, it’s gotten downright ugly between them. Life & Style reported that the former toy company CEO thinks Kelly isn’t focused enough on raising Jolie, and has lawyered up in the process to obtain full custody! 
'Michael has lawyered up because he wants full custody of their daughter,” a source told Life & Style.  He also blames her involvement on RHOC amongst other reasons why he thinks she’s not doing enough in the parenting department.  “Michael feels Kelly is often traveling and busy filming.  He’s furious,” continues the source.
This isn’t the first time the couple has filed for divorce.  They first did in 2012, but reconciled for quite some time until late last year where it now looks like the marriage is over for good between them.
Although they have been dating other people since they announced their split, Michael’s focus remains on the person who matters most to him—his daughter Jolie.  “He wants to make sure that she gets all the attention she needs,” says the source.  
