trending in STYLE
- Caitlyn Jenner & GF Sophia Dazzle At Alice + Olivia Launch Party In Hollywood
- Lindsey Vonn Stuns In A Nude See-Through Dress At Her Movie Premiere
- Teddi Mellencamp Debuts Her Baby Bump On 'Frozen 2' Red Carpet
- Scantily Clad Ciara Wears Revealing Pink Bikini In New Music Video
- The Theme For The 2020 Met Gala Is Finally Revealed!
The Real Housewives of Orange County and New York City collide! RHOC star Kelly Dodd, her boyfriend Rick Leventhal, and pal RHONY personality Ramona Singer partied hard together for Halloween on October 26.
View this post on Instagram
Thanks @rickleventhal for my scarf and sunnies.❤️❤️❤️
A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@kellyddodd) on
View this post on Instagram
#Steampunk ..What a great Halloween party . I made him put eye make up on .. it’s a costume ..
A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@kellyddodd) on
View this post on Instagram
Beach days are the best days 🏖
A post shared by Ramona Singer (@ramonasinger) on
View this post on Instagram
A very special day with the Casey family @21club in the private prohibition wine room!
A post shared by Ramona Singer (@ramonasinger) on
View this post on Instagram
Trying to take pics.. we are dorks.. great party ... steampunkin’ with @rickleventhal
A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@kellyddodd) on
View this post on Instagram
I’m so happy !! Unbelievably happy so glad you get to see Newport Beach @rickleventhal
A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@kellyddodd) on
View this post on Instagram
In the Hamptons @70’party!! @ramonasinger !! So fun !!
A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@kellyddodd) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
Sound off in the comments below!