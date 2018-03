Kelly, 37, wore two long cornrows and rocked a green-and-yellow bikini paired with denim shorts. She is currently in Australia filming NBC show The Voice.

No wonder she's so toned! Even at the beach, she make sure to work on her fitness, doing plank exercises when she wasn't soaking in the sun. And she has spoken in the past about how hard it was to get her body back after having a baby. She has a three-year-old son, Titan.

Kelly relies on Hollywood trainer Jeanette Jenkins and fitness classes at SoulCycle. "Jeanette Jenkins is the secret, SoulCycle is the secret," Kelly told Extra. "Jeanette comes in with so much energy and this huge smile on her face and you can’t help but to get excited about working out."

When it comes to her diet, she added that it consists of 80 percent healthy food and 20 percent whatever she wants. "The 80/20 rule is all the way real, 80 percent of the time you eat those foods giving you nourishment, you’re eating clean," the singer revealed.







Everything she's doing is certainly working well!