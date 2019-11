View this post on Instagram

My absolute favorite photo from Kanye and Kim’s wedding is this one of Mason. We couldn’t find him, it was almost time to walk down the aisle and he was the ring bearer. We finally found him asleep underneath a table in the back room in the old Italian fortress where we were all getting ready. My baby is so big now 😫 Penelope was just a baby at the wedding and Reign was in my tummy but nobody knew yet. Happy five year anniversary! ❤️