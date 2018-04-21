COUPLES
Blake griffin kendall jenner dating View Gallery
We See You!

Kendall Jenner Sneaks Into A Club With Blake Griffin

April 20, 2018 20:01PM

The two are apparently back together.

Kendall Jenner was spotted attempting to sneak into a Dave Chappelle show unnoticed to meet up with her on again off again boyfriend Blake Griffin at Delilah in West Hollywood.

Kendall Jenner Sneaks Into A Club With Blake Griffin

Kendall looked hot even though she hid her face baring her legs in an over-sized sweater.

While she hasn't been seen out often with the NBA star, she has spoken about him, telling Vogue, “I’m happy. He’s very nice. I have someone being very nice to me.”

That's a lot, considering the supermodel is super private about her love life!

According to reports they were done after dating for a few months, and even allegedly avoiding each other at the Coachella music festival over the weekend.

But it appears they were just trying to throw fans for a loop! Meanwhile, other people who attended the Dave Chapelle comedy show included Josh Hutcherson and his girlfriend Claudia Traisac, Kaia Gerber, DJ Khaled, Hailey Baldwin, and Madison Beer.

What are your thoughts on Kendall and her relationship? Sound off in the comments.

