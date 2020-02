Photo credit: EllenTube

Although Kendall is keeping up her scheduled work appearances, she is doing her best to keep her rekindled romance with ex-boyfriend,, private. Earlier this month, the two were spotted hanging out together in New York City. Initially, the two began dating in May 2018 and called it quits one year later. During a conversation with Vogue Australia in June 2019, Kendall shared that she’s not fond of having her relationships in the public eye. “I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that." She added, "For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier."