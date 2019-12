Photo credit: shutterstock

The show will follow the day to day life of Kirby Jenner, who describes himself as an “amateur model, lover of all thing and the fraternal twin brother of Kendall” on Instagram. The social media star runs a very popular parody account that has already gained 1.2 million followers. The internet sensation got his fame from expertly photoshopping himself into Kardashian-Jenner photos and video over the years.