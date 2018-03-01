NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Supermodel Wars

Kendall Jenner Feels 'Insecure' Now That 16-Year-Old Kaia Gerber Is Catching Up

March 1, 2018 17:06PM

She sees the budding star 'as her competition.'

While Kendall Jenner befriended 16-year-old budding supermodel Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, when she first came on the scene, she’s since changed her mind. Insiders revealed to Life & Style that Kendall “doesn’t really like her anymore” because she sees the rising star as her competition. Click through for more details! 

 

Kendall Jenner Feels 'Insecure' Now That 16-Year-Old Kaia Gerber Is Catching Up

Back to intro
1/6
"The more Kaia's star rises in the modeling world—and it's rising fast—the more insecure Kendall gets," the source admitted. "She views Kaia as her competition, so she doesn't really like her anymore."
"Kendall needs to chill out," the source continued, "and understand that Kaia is Cindy Crawford's daughter so she's basically supermodel royalty. Of course she's the next big thing."
Not only does Kendall see Kaia as competition professionally, but the young model has also become close with Bella and Gigi Hadid, Kendall's BFFs.
"Kaia is getting super chummy with Kendall's friends Gigi and Bella Hadid," the insider said. "That's shaking Kendall's confidence, too."
Despite what Kendall thinks, Kaia's career won't come to an end any time soon. She's already nabbed her first Vogue cover, appearing on Vogue Paris in February 2018.
What do you think about Kendall feeling insecure about Kaia? Let us know in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Toya Harris Gets Real About Her Money Problems
REALITY TV
This ‘Married At First Sight’ Couple ‘Finally’ Had Sex
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Quad Ends Friendship With Toya In ‘Married To Medicine’ Sneak Peek
REALITY TV
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1