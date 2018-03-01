Kendall Jenner Feels 'Insecure' Now That 16-Year-Old Kaia Gerber Is Catching Up

"The more Kaia's star rises in the modeling world—and it's rising fast—the more insecure Kendall gets," the source admitted. "She views Kaia as her competition, so she doesn't really like her anymore."

"Kendall needs to chill out," the source continued, "and understand that Kaia is Cindy Crawford's daughter so she's basically supermodel royalty. Of course she's the next big thing."

Not only does Kendall see Kaia as competition professionally, but the young model has also become close with Bella and Gigi Hadid, Kendall's BFFs.

"Kaia is getting super chummy with Kendall's friends Gigi and Bella Hadid," the insider said. "That's shaking Kendall's confidence, too."

Despite what Kendall thinks, Kaia's career won't come to an end any time soon. She's already nabbed her first Vogue cover, appearing on Vogue Paris in February 2018.